I had mothballed this for a week or two, until I came across an amusing tweet from a white communist expat called Benjamin Fogel who writes for Jacobin and lives in Brazil. He raised the conspiracy theory that the apartheid state got the Cape Flats addicted to mandrax (quaaludes for you Americans out there) out of some nebulous form of malicious motive.

“Ludes became a thing in South Africa through a secret apartheid biological and chemical weapons program called Project Coast that supplied them to street gangs as a means to pacify the masses during the height of mass democratic movement in the late 80s and early 90s. The man behind project coast, Wouter Basson aka "Dr Death" (the Afrikaner Mengale) was still a practicing GP last time I checked and was recently invited to deliver a talk by the anti national pro MAGA Afrikaner lobby group Afriforum. This is a deep rabbit hole involving among things throwing black prisoners who were experimented on out of helicopters into the Atlantic, cooking up South Africa's best ever ecstasy pills and rogue black ops death squads.”

Now, I got Peter Stiff’s excellent book Warfare by Other Means from my father for one of my early-20s birthdays, which details all the nasty and exotic stuff the old government got up to in several hundred pages of exhaustively researched material. Plus, I have a peculiar interest in drug prohibition laws, so I immediately knew Bennie here was talking nonsense.

mandrax was sold as a street drug from the late 60s, smuggled out of Groote Schuur where it was manufactured

the liberation movement named dealers "Snymanne" in mockery of the doctor who designed the prohibition laws, and were the main vector for drug dealing in many parts of the country to fund the liberation movement

Operation Coast appeared two decades later, and MDMA and mandrax were being tested for use in crowd-control measures and drug stings against MK-linked traffickers

Basson was arrested for drug trafficking in the late 1990s after the secret state-founded manufacturing company had turned to private distribution to make up for the loss of state backing

AfriForum did not book, advertise or organise any event involving Basson. They own a theatre, which Basson booked for his own event

What Basson really was, was a rather nasty chemical supplier for the military, running an off-the-books pharmeceutical operation which supplied experimental Brave New World-style crowd pacification drugs, and lethal poisons for Operation Dual (dumping the bodies of ~200 Angolan/Namibian PoWs into the sea after lethal injection). When the old regime collapsed, he smuggled the fun drugs out, and sold chemical manufacturing secrets to Libya and Iraq.

Fairly nasty career, but not quite Mengele exactly, and hardly the architect of the Cape Flats drug economy. And the individuals in charge of commissioning these operations at large, have themselves escaped public notoriety, nevermind legal scrutiny.

But the obsession with Basson remains, and nobody is willing to accept reality, or to do anything serious about it.

The same phenomenon as we see here can be seen in Afrikaners obsessed with Boer War atrocities, Zulus nursing wounds over the Peoples War, or anyone obsessed with apartheid-era crimes more generally - there is nothing to be done, but someone must pay, and “someone” must make them. Well, is that “someone” in the room with us?

No, but we can still seethe, and the longer we seethe, the more of the world we think we understand gets dragged into the pit sunk by these unresolved memories.

Failure

The courts did try to prosecute Wouter Basson. He was indicted in 1999 in the Pretoria High Court on 67 charges (murder, conspiracy to murder, fraud involving Project Coast funds, drug offences involving ecstasy and mandrax, assault, and related counts) arising from his role as head of the apartheid-era chemical and biological warfare programme. The trial ran for about 30 months with roughly 150 state witnesses. He was acquitted on the remaining charges in April 2002.

What he was involved in was a whole host of chemical warfare tests (essentially, PoWs were injected with various chemical cocktails, reactions were recorded, and then their bodies were dumped naked from a helicopter into the Benguela current), and crowd control experiments (involving everything from tear gas to MDMA and mandrax - quaaludes to you Americans). There was also talk of proposals to make chemical warfare that would target only black people, but Basson regarded this as silly and unscientific.

The main thrust of these investigations, according to General Constant Viljoen, was to find effective nonlethal crowd control methods to prevent a situation like the Soweto Uprising, where hundreds of people, many of them children, were gunned down in a protest against Afrikaans-medium instruction in black schools. Very much a page out of Brave New World.

Judge Willie Hartzenberg quashed six of the most serious counts early on, because they were beyond the scope of legal prosecution. These included alleged involvement in the lethal injection of around 200 SWAPO prisoners in Namibia and conspiracies to murder people in Namibia, Swaziland, Mozambique, and London. The judge held that a South African court lacked jurisdiction over crimes committed outside the country and that a 1989 Namibian amnesty covered security-force members. Other charges were later discharged. This left 46 counts.

The Constitutional Court later ruled that the extra-territorial conspiracy charges could be tried in South Africa if the conspiracy itself was formed inside the country (under the Riotous Assemblies Act, no less - an apartheid-era law the state has since condemned and repealed). It set aside the quashing of those six counts in 2005. The National Prosecuting Authority nevertheless decided not to re-indict Basson, citing double-jeopardy problems because much of the relevant evidence had already been led and assessed in the original trial.

Hartzenberg found that the state had not proved any of the remaining charges beyond reasonable doubt. He described the prosecution case as fragmented, confusing, and superficial. He accepted Basson’s own lengthy testimony over that of many state witnesses, because the defence was so poorly organised that the majority of the information was contradictory or insufficiently linked to Basson personally. A prevailing issue was that the state could not prove that Basson was not acting on government orders.

No doubt the judge was being a bit generous to Basson here, but the state’s case really was a shambles, likely because the ecstasy of rainbow fever was in the air, and confidence outweighed concern over preparation.

Prosecutors applied for the judge to recuse himself, arguing he showed favouritism toward Basson. He refused. The Supreme Court of Appeal later declined to order a retrial, finding that bias had not been established and criticised the quality of the state’s appeal papers. The Constitutional Court examined the bias claim as well and did not find it sufficient to overturn the acquittal as a whole.

But the biggest blow was perhaps that Basson had also declined to apply for Truth and Reconciliation Commission amnesty. Basson maintained he had committed no crime and therefore needed no pardon. He seemed to regard the process as a farce, and his continued indemnity for his actions has proved the biggest blight. Even after the commission offered him amnesty plus protection from medical-council discipline in exchange, he refused.

The late Archbishop Desmond Tutu called it a blow to the credibility of post-apartheid justice. Yet as anyone could well point out, nobody went after ANC cadres for mass murder, even though many incidents thereof are part of an undisputed public record. Mondli Makhanya for example, even boasted of it.

Years later the Health Professions Council of South Africa found Basson guilty of unethical conduct as a doctor, but those findings were set aside on review because of bias in the disciplinary committee. He has continued to practice as a cardiologist.

Embarrassment

Basson’s freedom is a product of the impotence and hysterical incompetence of post-apartheid South Africa, a place where moral certainty has granted an arrogance that blinds every true believer to the possibility that politically correct thinking may not guarantee politically correct outcomes - there is usually a component of practical action required.

Nobody has shown any meaningful capacity for acquiring justice for the actions committed in the darker years between 1975 and 1994, whether on the part of the state, or on the part of the Soviet-sponsored insurgency now in charge but limping on septic limbs festering with corruption.

The TRC was muzzled, not just to protect the white authorities still vested in power, but also those who would soon take the reins. The ANC took several efforts to shut down investigations, including intimidation, legal proceedings and political injunctions - they had committed crimes against their own people that in many cases rivalled or even exceeded those of the white administration.

In the wake of these almost universally disappointing proceedings, the media, the establishment-aligned civil society and the ruling party have made repeated efforts to dig up old stories unaddressed by these hearings, because it attracts attention and sustains outrage.

But why does it? Not just because of the resentment and impotence that derives form injustice, but moreso because South Africa is a dismal hellhole that has fulfilled every recrimination and pessimistic prophecy issued from the mouths of the old Staatspresidente.

The most inflammatory thing that Basson did, compared to everyone else from this period (whose crimes are indeed large and cruel in many cases), was flaunt his disrespect for the process.

Basson’s consistent line, in court and on the lecture circuit, is that Project Coast was a “defensive” programme. He argues he acted under military orders, not as a doctor treating patients. Medical ethics, in his view, did not bind him in that role. Conventional protective suits rapidly exhaust troops; the way to protect your own side is to force the enemy into the same hindrances using chemical agents. He has said the TRC “didn’t understand” this military logic.

Further, he “committed no crime”, so amnesty was unnecessary. “I would do it again tomorrow” if it saved lives, he has said of supplying substances used to “make sleep” captured opponents. He has been contemptuous of colleagues who apologised and applied for amnesty.

Sensational claims like race-specific pathogens were exploratory research that never became operational policy. In one filmed interview he treated the “ethnic weapon” talk with a flippancy that many rightly found grotesque.

Basson had no defence besides his own testimony, and yet he defeated the state prosecution during forty days of tense cross-examination. He ascribes his success to a rigorous schedule designed to foster mental and physical endurance - regular exercise, mental activity, positive thinking and good nutrition. Ultimately his defence was the same as Eichmann’s - following orders in national-defensive strategies.

This is curious, because nobody in the South African press ever compares him to Eichmann - “the banality of evil” seems a somewhat stale and overly sentimental narrative in an age where spite is the dominant political emotion. Instead he has to become the ultimate bogeyman, rather than an amoral opportunist.

Media

On the left in South Africa, there is much lyrical prose about the ‘politics of memory”. A typical example of this dull genre is a recent article by Brian Rappert at the Institute of Security Studies. The general thrust, amid the literary excursions into the patina of time on the walls of the various abandoned research facilities of Project Coast and sacred genuflection to St Jacques Derrida, is that if we don’t manage to punish Wouter Basson somehow, even if only in public memory, then tyrannical measures like the police violence at Marikana, will go unpunished.

This is childish nonsense decorated with the filigree of stale propaganda. The reality is that people get away with crimes because of our impotence, and the potency of their connections to power. Who has been held accountable for Marikana? Has Basson not been in the headlines every year since the dawn of the current era? It has done nothing for anyone.

And in the absence of any successful prosecution, there has instead been an attempt to socially ostracise him. But this is unrealistic - in every society, there is always a market for every opinion, and his underground lectures have not just been populated by apartheid sympathisers, but by liberal and leftist journalists eager to catch a glimpse of a secret world that no longer exists, and a prurient glimpse into the mind of the enemy they cannot kill.

When he booked an auditorium owned by AfriForum, the media leapt at the chance to castigate the Afrikaner nationalist movement for sympathising with his activities in the 1980s, while glossing over the specificities so they could imply he was mutilating little children like Mengele. For them, this is a gift that keeps on giving, just as much as the EFF is a boon to the minoritarian right, despite the emptiness of Malema’s promises and aspirations to the radical black youth, and his limited electoral reach.

Symbolism and hypocrisy

Basson is an ideal scapegoat, because have the added symbolism of scientific racism and human experimentation, becoming in effect an effigy of the German National Socialists, and tying this nadir of human cruelty to the very cultural identity of the most politically effective ethnic group in the country serves as a perfect way of externalising outrage from the extant system to its most robust challengers.

This has more resonance among the literate classes, not only for those obvious reasons, but because of that magical phrase, “crimes against humanity”, a strange linguistic construction invented to encompass the crimes of the German ruling party against the ethnic minorities of their state, predominantly the Jews.

In 1977, this accusation was applied to South Africa, at the behest of the Soviet Union. The Russkies had spent the better part of the early 20th century implementing an ethnic segregation, removal and forced labour system far more cruel, vast and deadly than anything the Afrikaners came up with, but this was not public knowledge at the time, and has only been covered in detail recently.

The USSR was just about to embark on a massive military and financial support programme for the ANC to revive it from its decade of dormancy, was applied to South Africa, and approved as the appropriate form of condemnation of white minority rule in the African subcontinent.

This was before the covert crimes of Project Coast, before the strange and malicious activities of the three intelligence services, the excesses of a war in Angola, and many of the acts of violence committed in the suppression of the People’s War, that 14 year Soviet-ANC campaign to monopolise the liberation movement which took so many thousands of lives, and gave license to many of the more brutish characters in the national security cluster to commit so many of the deeds we are now all intimately familiar.

This moniker of “crime against humanity” is not a question of scale, but of kind. Clearly, the South African government, with its 90 or so deaths in custody, and its 3 000 deaths in protest suppression over the course of the 20th century, does not even feature on the lists of the most lethal regimes of its time. The crime against humanity in question is racism, regarded as deeper evil because of its symbolic and psychological power, its power to humiliate, and also because opposition to it is a useful means to turn resistance against global governance into a thoughtcrime.

With Wouter Basson we find the ideal candidate to drag the petty-colonial administration up to the level of the Nuremberg trials, and thus build a moral wall around the present system, which has achieved the highest combined murder and suicide rates for any country (outside of micronations - the smaller the sample size, the greater the sample deviation. Micronations see the biggest statistical extremes on almost every measure).

A more dispassionate calculus observes that the old regime’s crimes were matched in intention by ANC captains and cadres who boasted about their delight in burning villages and stoning children in the street, but Basson’s crimes are heightened by the instruments of science and advanced society - the Eichmann-like barbarity of civilisation which always has a more sinister visage than the mere savagery of brute violence, and the .

The two main attempts by the ANC to instigate a genocide against white people were farcically impotent failures. Operation J was scuppered with its poorly-maintained ocean transport, and the farm cleansing operations of Operation Vula failed in the face of competent kommando security. Weakness is generally seen as an exculpatory factor in evil, but strength is an amplifier - and for sensible reasons too: an evil mouse cannot eat a child, but an amoral tiger is a danger to the shepherd and his flock.

Ideological pornography

Wouter Basson allows us to fill in so many more gaps than simply those of the main grand political narrative. The covert nature of his crimes, and the document destruction which occurred prior to powersharing have combined to produce a fog of war against which innumerable other crimes may be projected, and in which anyone even six degrees of separation from him may be tarred with the same brush, in the hopes that some damage may be done to someone, even if only indirectly.

The truth is that our country is a festering ulcer, and there are no immune cells to eat the corruption, nor to even inflame the population to vengeance in any meaningful way. No matter the scale or cruelty of crimes across and within racial designations from those times, nobody takes revenge, they simply seethe and recriminate. This in a country where less than 1 in 10 murders are ever solved, can be seen as a sign of true impotence.

Vengeance may not be a moral good, but it is a sign of will, and we have none, not to fight crime, not to vote for change, not to seek justice, either from within or without the courts. In 1993, the popular Communist Party leader Chris Hani was assassinated by two right-wingers - an Anglo and a Pole, both of whom did so explicitly because they believed he represented a threat the NP and ANC could not control. In 1966, a Greek immigrant assassinated Hendrik Verwoerd at the dais in Parliament. These men willingly accepted prison for their crimes, and said they’d do it again if given the chance. They believed in their own agency to justice.

Millions of South Africans believe Basson deserves to die for what he did, yet in 32 years, not one has raised a weapon to him. Why not? Because this is not real. It is impotent and hysterical.

In a way, the hysteria of the supposed moral convictions prevailing in South Africa have been the biggest reason for Basson’s freedom in the first place - had they not been so confident in the obviousness of their moral superiority, they might have had the humility to prosecute with care, and might have achieved success.

Yet the hysteria continues.

But the hysteria has now less the tone of outrage, and more of desperation. South Africa under majority rule has created objectively dismal living conditions. Our current combined murder and suicide rate is only beaten by micronations whose size is more an indicator of the law of small samples than of local conditions.

By achieving a state in which life is cheaper than toilet paper, and is renowned for its depravity on a global scale, we are desperate to remind everyone that it could be worse; that there is a greater evil amongst us than those governing, because finding excuses for the status quo is far easier than actually doing something to repair it.

It all leaves a rather bad taste in the mouth.