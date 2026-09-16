NEASA may not be a household name, but it should be. Their partnership with Sakeliga, an organisation I have consistently noted is the most focused and goal-oriented civic organisations working in our corner of the country, has partnered with them with good reason - while Sakeliga is an NPO which focuses on legal strategies, NEASA is an employers’ organisation, a statutory category which is tasked with representing the interests of employers in collective bargaining, disciplinary hearings, and other labour-related issues.

What they have done together, is create the first meaningfully targeted and systematic approach to fighting racial quotas in South Africa. The policy is a minimum practical compliance, where they guide the ,ethod to retarding government implementation and finding ways to prevent employment equity quotas from being applied to the greatest extent possible. There are a bunch of technical details here I could cite around government oversight bottlenecks, local demographics, priority of existing employees, and union membership dynamics, but that’s for another time.

The fact is, NEASA has created a way of demonstrating maximum noncompliance with South Africa’s race laws. And now, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has just stuck a jet pack on it - together with the new US visa restriction announced yesterday, it could become a practical filter: firms that hire on merit while still filing the required EE paperwork might look different, under US policy, from people who actively implement race-based laws.

And better yet, this will punishg domestic oligarchs and established cartels the most. Their key advantage comes from their proximity to ANC cadre deployment in the private sector through BEE, and the compacts they make with the major ANC-aligned unions, which NEASA has spent the past three decades sparring with. The nature of our bargaining rules (extension of agreements to non-parties) and the cost that racial quotas impose, creates a hard barrier to entry for small and medium enterprises, preserving established cartels in various sectors, and ensures access to state contracts as the main method of success.

Because BEE scores are based not just on the makeup of the company contracting with the state, but every entity they contract with, the entire economy has had to comply with even the most absurd demands just to have any form of market access.

This changes now, and not just because it will enable merit-based hiring, but because it will enable community-based hiring and the stabilisation of local minority communities.

The Immigration and Nationality Act of the United States lets the Secretary of State treat someone as inadmissible if their entry “would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States,” and even allows them to extend this to family members.

The description of the new criteria is foreign nationals “responsible for, or complicit in, the enactment or implementation of laws or policies that enable”:

uncompensated land seizures,

race-based discrimination, and/or

incitement of imminent violence against members of minority ethnic or racial groups in South Africa.

This leaves the gates open to businessmen and travelers from South Africa and creates a massive incentive for aspiring businessmen with their eyes on the American market to lean into resistance strategies, while giving them preferential access to American networks.

So far, there are no names on a public list, nor any regulatory guidance for how consular officers will decide “complicit in implementation.” But the language is broad enough to reach officials, judges, politicians, and possibly executives at firms that actively implement BEE/EE.

NEASA and Sakeliga have been litigating the racial quota systems for years now, with a fair degree of success, and happens to be a vital element in giving minorities the breathing room to function here. In some sectors, the policies cap white male representation as low as 4%, with five-year demographic targets. Urgent interdicts failed in the High Court, SCA and Constitutional Court; while a merits challenge is still pending.

NEASA’s operational advice is that, since full quota compliance is impossible without destroying competence and culture, and total non-compliance (no plan, no annual EEA2/EEA4 report) exposes the firm to fines, loss of the EE compliance certificate, and exclusion from state tenders, employers must pursue a “middle path”.

This middle path is to submit the reports; set year 1–4 targets that match actual labour-market and business reality, not the minister’s five-year spreadsheet; appoint only on merit; document every recruitment, shortlist, interview and reason for appointment; insert caveats that the statutory five-year numbers cannot realistically be met.

Gerhard Papenfus’s line is that CEOs must not delegate this to HR and must never sign a plan they cannot defend. Human resources departments, being the useless parasitic shits they are, tend to be the employer’s enemy, and will pursue maximum compliance regardless of impact or ethics. They need to be treated with the contempt they deserve.

From my contacts in the bargaining sector, the issue is that the state must respond to appeals, and they have an extremely limited resources to handle it - effectively less than half a dozen individuals to process and respond to all claims and plans. This leaves a wide window open to delaying tactics. Additionally, enforcement of EE is mostly done indirectly, through the labour union commissars, who reserve the right to inspect workplaces under certain conditions.

But these unions are also incompetent and corrupt. In many cases, they do not know the labour regulations, and NEASA has developed highly effective strategies for baiting them into unsanctioned strikes, which allow employers to clean house and fire all striking employees.

Strictly speaking, it is not allowed for businesses to collude with labour unions, but the possibility for acquiring unaffiliated labour representation, especially in the Cape, where Coloured workers have the incentive to avoid black-supremacist quota requirements, is a distinct option for those capable of discretion.

And NEASA and Sakeliga are at least partially responsible for the boon that has now landed in the laps of their fellow countrymen. Sakeliga has a current lobbying effort in Washington, and Papenfus has joined VF+ leader Corné Mulder and SAAI’s Theo de Jager in meetings with White House, NSC and Homeland Security Council officials. They reported four US preconditions for normalising relations:

Treat farm attacks as a priority crime. Unequivocal ANC condemnation of “Kill the Boer.” No expropriation without fair market compensation. Exemption of US entities from all BEE and other race-based legislation (treated as a non-tariff barrier).

Sakeliga publicly welcomed the fourth condition as a new escalation. They have also proposed that if South Africa as a country loses AGOA eligibility, benefits could still flow to:

individual firms that follow market/merit labour practices and minimise BEE/EE participation,

provinces, municipalities or zones that refuse expropriation-without-compensation and race quotas.

Russell Lamberti has stressed the test would be principle-based, not racial: a 100% black-owned firm that rejects race quotas could still theoretically qualify.

It is early days yet, and there’s no telling quite how well this will play out. But for those out there who wish to quit showing their back to the enemy and fight back, this is a distinct opportunity to bolster trade with the West and build some economic shelter before the wind changes.

With any luck, we may see a few more such measures soon, and if a similar exemption is applied to any shift in trade relations, it will be a force multiplier that could reverse the entire trend initiated by the establishment of BEE and EE in the first place.