I covered the long-run of the Khoi and San’s decline and fall in a recent piece, which you can read here. But this is a long period of history, and even in a little backwater such as ours, much went on in those days, and I left this story for it’s own chapter.

The founders of most nations are generally those who have pledged independence from some greater nation, or else established a system which united disparate nations with a shared heritage.

But in the case of the Cape (to the extent that it can be called a “nation”), it was unity between two hitherto completely unrelate people against the depredations of a third.

Many will cite 1652 as the birth of the Cape, but in many respects this was an informal time, when agreements between the native groups and the newcomers was tacit rather than formal, and there was much to be worked out in terms of balance of forces – cattle got stolen, arguments turned violent, and natives would angle and connive for access to European goods like wine, tobacco, bread, and refined metals.

It was not until 20 years of settlement that any attempt at sealing a permanent arrangement succeeded, and the character of that arrangement was rather special, in the grand scheme of things.

In the early says of the Cape’s settlement, the Company did business with three groups of people, the Goringhaiquas, Goringhaikona, and Gorachouquas. The first two, Strandlopers (the Choringhaikona) and the Watermanne (Choringhaiqua), were small in number, and counted only a few dozen fighting-aged men between them. The “Tobacco thieves”, or Gorachouqua, were much more numerous, and possessed a great head of cattle which they periodically grazed up and down the valley between Table Mountain and what is now the Boland, centred on a territory known as Hottentot’s Holland.

Their leader was a corpulent individual called Gogosa, casually referred to as the “Fat Captain”, and was regarded as the main man in the region, and the smaller groups were broadly taken by the Company to be under his suzerainty. But in trading with the Europeans, their lifestyles had changed, and become a little more sedentary. Their social structure was radically affected by a smallpox plague in 1665, but their fertility rate was on the recovery.

Gogosa was succeeded by his son, a fellow by the name of Mankagou, who was referred to by the Dutch as Schacher, a contemporaneous bit of slang that seems to have originated in Polish and came to the Dutch and German language by way of Yiddish, and either meant haggler, swindler, or gameplayer – clearly a fellow who sought good advantage in negotiation.

Nearly two decades of social and economic intercourse (and other kinds too, to some degree) had established a relatively stable pattern of mild disorder. Troubles over stolen cattle, equipment, and runaway slaves, were dealt with by holding prominent Khoi leaders hostage until the desired property was returned. Disagreements over access to grazing lands saw a few attempts to compensate the natives, but nothing satisfactory was achieved.

THE FIRST HANDSHAKE

The first time they had to deal with the Cochoqua was in late 1657, when a trading party, led by Sergeant van Harwarden and the translator Eva Krotoa were sent to open relations with them.

Only the following month, much to the chagrin of the first settlers, the VOC banned all cattle trade with the natives. This created a severe barrier to the tentative relations enjoyed so far, and in order to keep such relations from developing despite the steep fines, the local government had to ban all forms of interaction with the natives. Burghers protested, but van Riebeeck was under strict instructions. The Company also set mandatory price controls, and against both the segregation orders and the trade restrictions, there was significant protest.

In 1659, the first real hostilities broke out. After simmering disputes over lost grazing territory for his people reached breaking point, the translator Doman broke away from his post and began harassing the settlers by driving their cattle away under cover of darkness, or during wet weather when muskets would not work. Burghers were prevented by the Company from any form of retaliation, but when a settler by the name of Simon Janssen In’t Veld was murdered during a cattle raid, tensions reached a new pitch.

The burghers were too divided and disorganised to agree to any course of action, and the Khoi in the area fled out of fear of retribution, while settler families retreated into the fort. A small band of released slaves and company soldiers were assembled for a punitive expedition, but the Khoi would retreat too quickly to be met.

Into this stalemate came the Cochoqua. Oedesoa, their leader at the time, came down with several hundred men and camped opposite the fort, and on the basis of the squabble between the Dutch and Oedesoa’s long-time rivals from the peninsula, he offered them an alliance, but nothing came of this except prevarication and the acceptance of presents.

105 soldiers arrived soon after from wo ships from the east, but all attempts to bring in Doman failed. Then entirely by accident, a three-man scouting party stumbled on Doman and four Gorachouqua, and killed three of them in combat. Doman escaped, but one of his comrades was taken for questioning. He relayed that in response to the loss of their grazing lands, they intended to drive the Dutch from the country.

After this, van Riebeeck set up a long thorn-tree hedge along the edges of the cultivated lands punctuated by fortified gates, and despite a livestock plague, herds were replenished through trade with the Cochoqua camped in the bay.

There were a few scuffles in the meantime, but no more than a dozen lives were lost in all. What has been recorded as the first “Khoikhoi-Dutch War” by a few historians was more of a standoff and sabotage campaign with some minor skirmishes in between.

When 1660 rolled around, Doman and Gogosa opened talks for peace. On the 6th of April, they insisted, recognising the value of formal written compacts to the Company bureaucracy, insisted on a written contract. The settlers agreed to steep punishment for any European who harmed any native, and the Khoi promised the same, as well as allowing access to the settlement by an agreed-upon path of approach, and inducements to trade.

There was great feast held, and most drank themselves into a stupor. In many respects, this was a defeat.

AN ASPIRATION TO NEUTRALITY

The next year, Sergeant Pieter Everaert and Captain Meerhof was sent out to make contact with the Namaqua, and brokered a peace between them and the Cochoqua which resulted in a great increase in the cattle trade.

In 1662 however, the Goringhaiquas and Gorachouquashe returned, after being pushed out by the Cochoqua, and two thousand of them camped outside the Cape settlement, seeking protection. Jan van Riebeeck, failing to secure any meaningful contract with these men for establishing cattle trade with the interior, resolved to wait out the problem, and left for Batavia before anything was fixed.

At times, the Cochoqua were under the impression that because of their cordial trading relationship, they could draw the Dutch into their ambitions to conquer neighbouring tribes. In 1664, Oedasoa offered 600 cattle in exchange for military assistance against the Hessequa, and another 600 if they succeeded in crushing them. The offer was declined without hesitation – the standing policy was quite simply one of non-interference, except in cases of self-defence.

GOVERNED BY DEAD MEN

After Jan van Riebeeck’s ten-year tenure, the Cape cycled through commanders like secondhand socks. Zacharius Wagenaar arrived in 1662, followed by Cornelius van Quaelberg in 1666, recalled in disgrace in 1668 for lending help to a French ship unaware that war was declared between the two nations due to the slow pace of news in those days. Jacob Borghorst (1668), and Pieter Hackius (1670) both lasted less than two years each, were sick when they landed, and never recovered, as did the next man, Daniel Froymanteu, who lasted from May 1671 until the 12th of April the next year, when he too keeled over and died. In between the last two men, the place was briefly governed by the German aristocrat Johann Conrad Breytenbach.

Albert van Breugel was appointed as a temporary replacement, and served from March to October 1672, until Ijsbrand Goske could take up his appointed position as the first Governor. Van Breugel would eventually be arrested for corruption and imprisoned in 1676, due to charges made by Goske of cooking the books. He was acquitted by the Company while under arrest in Batavia, after appointing an Italian shoemaker as his legal representation. Fiscal officer Hendrik Crudop, witness to the treaty of the Cape Purchase, was to prosecute the case against Breugel. Goske was not new to the Cape either, and is responsible for commissioning the Castle of Good Hope in 1665, to replace the fourpointed Good Hope Fortress which van Riebeeck had built in 1652.

Seeing as there was no stable government in the Cape, daily affairs were handled by the local “Political Council”, and the Company sent Commissioner Arnout van Overbeek to settle things along with van Breugel. Overbeek (1632-1674) was in place for only one month in 1672 (March 25-April 23), but in his brief tenure settled one of the most important disputes in the early history of the Cape.

TRADING PARTNERS

Each year, the Cochoqua made a trip to the Cape to trade, and never missed an opportunity to steal whatever they could carry away. The Cape was growing in strength, and had a hundred militia at their disposal, and so they began to take exception to this. After catching some sheep raiders in the act, attitudes toward the Cochoqua hardened, and the culprits were no longer ransomed for the return of property as was the previous practice. Instead, they were flogged and sent to Robben Island.

In 1670, there was a new captain on the block. The Cochoqua chief Oedesoa had passed away and were now run by the more ambitious and combative Gonnema, and the “black captain” as he was called was more belligerent than his predecessor.

The old feuds with the peninsular tribes to the south, the Namaquas to the north, and the Hessequa to the south-east were still simmering, and relations with the Dutch were ambiguous and informal. The Cochoqua however ruined what little goodwill they had by raiding the farms at Wynberg, and killing two Dutch hunters caught in the middle of a skirmish with the Chainouqua.

Tired of entertaining the unpopular neutrality of years gone by, on the 19 April 1672, Overbeeck drew up a treaty with the peninsular tribes that would shift the balance of forces considerably.

In the first and central article, Schacher ceded “in full, perpetual, and hereditary property” the whole area from Lion’s Head along Table Bay, including Hout Bay and Saldanha Bay. Schacher retained the right for his people and cattle to graze peacefully on land not in permanent cultivation by the Dutch, and could not be expelled without cause.

The remaining articles impose strict mutual obligations: neither the peninsular natives nor the free burghers may harm one another or their property; each were guaranteed free and unmolested passage and trade through either party’s lands; and crucially, each party agreed to actively expel by force any future European or African settlers attempting to occupy the Cape.

The Company committed to pay Schacher 4,000 Spanish reals or 800l of silver (in trade goods), and Schacher, in turn, was to present an annual tribute of cattle upon the arrival of the homeward-bound fleet and receive an entertainment from the Company.

An identical agreement was concluded on the 3rd of May between van Breugel and Breitenbach on the part of the VOC, and two representatives of the Chainouquas in exchange for the district of the Hottentots Holland and False Bay in return for merchandise amounting to the same value as in the first contract.

The goods actually transferred were worth considerably less. 800 pieces of silver, adjusted for the purchasing power at the time and inflation since then, would be equal to about R15 million. But the amount of goods handed over were around 1% of this value.

George MacCall Theal notes here that the parties to these treaties likely had little option but to accept, and likely had little knowledge of the value of the treaty or the goods exchanged.

But the firmness and reality of the contract would soon be tested in combat.

SEALED IN BLOOD

While generally referred to as the Second Khoikhoi-Dutch War, this conflict barely reached the threshold for being considered a war in the modern context. However, it was decisive.

At this time, the settler population counted just 64 burghers, 39 of whom were married, with 65 children, 53 Dutch male servants, and around 370 other servants and soldiers of the VOC. The entire European population was no more than 300 people of all ages.

The Cochoqua by contrast, were estimated at several thousands, arguably the largest Khoi polity in the Cape.

In November 1672, the same year as the treaty of the Cape Purchase, three burghers out hunting hippos on the banks of the Berg River by Riebeeck Kasteel had all their belongings seized by Gonnema and forty of his men. The next year, eight burghers and a slave went out on a hunt-ing trip in the same area despite contrary warnings from the government. After climbing up into the mountains beyond the Twenty-four Rivers know known as Moordkuil, they were surrounded, de-tained, and executed.

Ensign Hieronymus Cruse took an expedition out t0 find what had happened, and retaliate if the burghers were found dead. As they rested at the Berg River, they met eighteen riders from the fort, under command of Elbert Diemer.

Apparently at roughly the same time as the deaths of the hunters, some of Gonnema’s men had attacked the Saldanha Bay post under the pretext of trading, killing four of the five men stationed there. Diemer had come to carry the news.

The combined forces marched across the area around Twenty-four Rivers, and on the 18th saw smoke rising from the kraal, but as usual, the inhabitants had beaten too rapid a retreat to be caught and the kraal was deserted. In the huts were found the property of the murdered burghers.

The next morning, as the riders closed in, the Cochoqua abandoned their cattle and fled into the mountains with their families. The expedition took much of the cattle, and went home.

But the Cochoqua followed them home, harassing them at multiple points. One burgher was wounded and two horses were killed, and a dozen Cochoqua were shot. The expedition reached the fort with 800 confiscated cattle and 900 sheep.

The peninsular Khoi groups led by Klaas, Schacher, and Kuiper now got excited by the prospect of despatching their old enemies, and soon rounded up four of Gonnema’s followers. They were subject to a criminal trial by the Cape government, found guilty of murder, and then delivered to the allied Khoi for a traditional execution.

In front of the fort, the Goringhaiqua and Gorachouqua warriors each took a knob-kerrie, and commenced a ritual song and dance around the bound captives, growing more intense until they began delivering blows to the prisoners one by one until their corpses were reduced to unrecognisably mangled forms, and finally dragged off to be thrown into the sea.

Tensions ebbed considerably afterwards, followed by a long sickness that gripped the Cape, and took a lot of lives. But all plagues end, and politics continues. Tit-for-tat raids and punitive expeditions were carried out, with Gonnema repeatedly adopting the strategy of rapid retreat to frustrate his enemies.

There was at no point any sort of decisive or even particularly expensive or deadly battle between either side at any point. But the cost of these raids must have eventually taken its toll, because on the 8th of June 1677, Kuiper and another petty captain were approached by Cochoqua messengers to open peace talks. A small present was sent to Gonnema as coming from Lieutenant Cruse, who had led the majority of the punitive expeditions.

The messengers returned with nine cattle as a peace offering, and three men empowered to negotiate for peace.

Gonnema’s ambassadors requested forgiveness for instigating the conflict, and offered an annual tribute of thirty head of cattle, and to punish their people in the same manner as the Company. They also promised not to wage war against any of the Company’s allies without their permission. Some basic peacekeeping presents were made, of copper, tobacco, and the usual, and the colony entered a prolonged state of peace.

In time, the peninsular tribes and the Cochoqua faded into one another in the shadow of the Dutch settlement, and came to be called the “Gonjemans” for many years – named after the trouble some captain who finally signed their resignation to being included into the grand World System the Dutch were helping give birth to, and in which today their descendants are mere subjects.