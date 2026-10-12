By now, everyone is fairly sick of News24 and their shenanigans. The Common Sense even offered a special subscription deal whereby those disgruntled with the N24 editorial policy of constantly attacking critics of the ruling party can get access for as little as R1.

But what is often missed in this contest is how closely N24’s competitors adhere to the same basic loyalties. But they have found some most elegant way of getting people to support the ANC when what they believe they’re doing is the opposite. And that is by telling people who cannot do anything to remove the ANC from power that all we need to do is vote them out.

The idea that attacking the ANC can count as defending will seem on the face of it to be utterly perverse, and yet that is precisely what so many of our supposed opposition commentariat do. There are several ways they do this, most of which work by getting you to do nothing but participate in the discourse or the party system.

These are forms of what is called ideological containment.

Vote Harder

Most alternative options for news are aimed at minorities and the middle class, but the message is that Mbeki was great and we should retvrn to GEAR, and vote for the ANC’s main coalition partner, the DA, a toothless handlanger organisation which has done close to nothing to undermine or ameliorate ANC policy at any opportunity, and in several cases has supported majoritarian racial discrimination, left-wing racial reeducation programmes, and even outflanked the ANC in wealth redistribution, while aggressively defending the ANC’s worst policies from international scrutiny.

All those who say we should “get rid of the ANC” know that it is impossible to do so. The reason for this is that the minorities and the moderate middle classes (those who make up their audience) do not make up enough of a force in the country to ever affect outcomes at the ballot box – they are already voting as hard against the ANC as they possibly can.

But the black population still supports the ANC or some splinter party so overwhelmingly that their collective share of parliamentary seats has remained essentially unchanged since 1994.

Even if the ANC itself disappears, the MK and EFF continue to grow. The EFF at a snail’s pace to be sure, but the MK is rapidly hoovering up ANC voters. The ANC cannot rely on the DA forever, and at some point, the current state capture model being practiced by the legacy oligarchy will chafe at the cadres’ pride, and the idea of being told how to govern by the DA will evoke a violent allergic reaction, or an outright collapse of the ANC itself, with no compensating growth in the DA.

Worse, everyone pushing this line in the media are so thoroughly acquainted with the racial patterns of the voters, that the promise that the DA can unseat the ANC cannot be treated sincerely. Instead, what they are asking us to do, is believe upholding the status quo counts as a vote for change.

Same speed ahead

This move is generally some form of the notion that regardless of how the economy or the political situation goes, those reading the news do not need to worry, because despite the fact that everything of value is being destroyed, no change is needed to enjoy a good life in South Africa.

Worse, they will insist that no change or concrete action is necessary to fend off any outcomes, because the state will wither away, and will at no point contemplate doing what they are manifestly implementing in steady, tangible increments.

This is unfortunately a trope which transcends even those who are actively defending the status quo. Many see getting their own water tank, private security contract and solar panels as the end of their troubles. Others realise that eventually the risk of participating in violent crime will eclipse the salaries of private security, and that the opportunity to loot private companies will become ever-more easy to seize as BEE targets tighten on the companies who run gated communities.

The privatisation of the economy is not actually resulting in greater resilience, but greater consolidation – the retail sector is getting concentrated in ever-fewer hands as malls replace high streets, a trend that has not yet become complete in the Cape, but has almost finished in the rest of the country. These retail cartels then squeeze the downstream supply chains, and then the primary producers, and these are now all being consolidated into AgriSA and AgriBiz, who both openly defend EWC, and whose representatives have repeatedly mocked independent farmers.

Those who worry about black power in the state are misplacing their paranoia – the call is coming from inside the house.

Look over there

Israel, Palestine, Ukraine, Trump, Islam, it doesn’t matter. There is something bad going on over there, and you need to judge a cause or a politician by their opinion on that issue rather than whether or not they are solving a local problem. You need to protest your government which has no meaningful influence over this situation instead of helping your kids with their homework, going to Church or trying to get laid.

And you especially need to make sure that you see everything down here in sunny SA in the same terms as whatever foreign shenanigans the magic rectangle told you to, because it’s way more important than having a proper look at the tax code, racial quota system, crumbling water infrastructure, blackouts, violent crime or the municipal zoning changes.

If you buy into a foreign cause and let it define any aspect of your local political persuasion, you’re away with the fairies, or too emotional to have a rational conversation with. Best stick to the cricket score.

The sole exception here is if you are getting a tangible benefit for doing so. In which case, well done, but don’t get too comfortable, the rug will get pulled eventually. Have an exit plan, backup plan, and pre-plan plan.

“Bullish” on SA

Bullish how? Like an investor? What investment is yielding returns? Manufacturing? Dead. Mining? Stagnant. Farming? Sure, for corporate cartels whose BEE shares will be increased with each electoral cycle. Retail? Malls which will die out in a decade when the local economy is stripped and a new white flight location is found. Green hydrogen, the most obvious and egregious scam in the history of the built environment? Tourism and property speculation? Gee guys, I think housing prices are high enough, don’t you?

Maybe they mean we should hang on until the oligarchs and foreign investors get to clean house on the existing long-term contracts they locked in in the first Eskom supplier six bid windows, when there was no responsibility for delivering and revenue was guaranteed by the state, before they kicked away the ladder by imposing responsibility for revenue collection, and then opened up to China and the US to partake in state-ensured mega-investments (dwarfing Zuma’s nuclear deal which would have solved the problem ten years ago for less than half the price, but benefitted the wrong parasites).

Or do they mean they’re bullish on the circus going long enough for investors to work out an exit strategy? Because frankly, this all looks like the most sinister rug pull conceivable.

Often this “bullish” manoeuvre will point to something far more nebulous: the “spirit” of South Africa – the ordinary humanity we show each other on occasion. And to be sure, there is an abundance of it, but not enough to eclipse the fact that we have the highest combined murder and suicide rate of any state with over a million inhabitants. And I think even the biggest optimists have heard enough of the Springboks. If Rachael and Siya Kolisi couldn’t make it, what chance do we have?

Poll after poll keeps telling us that we are cuddlier and more tolerant than we’ve ever been, and yet the quota system keeps tightening the noose, and the same polling houses find support for EWC and majoritarian privilege remains a majority position. Sure, as many many pollsters will point out, we can all agree jobs and crime are the biggest problems the country faces, but we clearly differ on the solutions. “Do you breathe air and like staying hydrated enough to maintain circulatory function? My brother, we are just the same!”

The trouble is this doesn’t overestimate the ability of South Africans to get along despite our differences, it underestimates it. I have known AWB members who break bread with hardline black nationalists and communists who can share a cocktail with reactionary investors, but where their political interests are concerned, social niceties are superseded by group loyalty, and the pragmatic need to share a physical space is always outweighed by the ideal outcomes promised by their chosen strategy.

The reason we must be “bullish” on SA, and why it is a winning rhetorical gambit more generally, is that as long as the country has existed, it has been doomed to suck balls, and precisely because the country is impossible to govern well without tyranny, the entire commentariat has been frantically enforcing a cult of mandatory optimism. Arthur Keppel-Jones noticed it in 1947 and today is no different.

If we doubt the rainbow nation, we are racist. So the virtuous thing is to belive that alles sal regkom, more is nog n dag, and it can’t happen here. So when an “expert” otherwise known for denigrating the system says they’re “bullish” on SA, they’re telling you that hoping where there is no hope is not a sign of naive optimism, but mature patriotism and compassionate trust in mankind.

In reality it’s just a courteous formality to avoid making mainstream society feel uncomfortable.

Both sides

Another irritating rhetorical bone spur has to be this one – our own version of “woke right, woke left”. Here we have a “sensible centre” and a “compassionate centre”, but the centre is just the collection of interests represented by the status quo, it isn’t a compromise between extremes, and can in fact be extreme itself. It’s just that all the other interests in society that find public expression can be sorted into two boxes and then treated as loonies who are going too far.

The AfriForums and March-and-Marches of this world are equal in their insanity, and we are the sensible centre, and since we are so sensible and above the fray, we insist that you stay the course and support the status quo.

The general idea is to persuade you that you are far too mature or moral to fall for “populism” (even if it isn’t actually populist in the strictest sense). But somehow that doesn’t give any of these people the integrity to notice the establishment engaging in all the same moral depravity and rhetorical tricks as the populists, only while being guilty of far more severe crimes.

You can point this out, but of course “that’s not the way” to tackle the problems. The way to do that, you see, is uh… what was the question again? Oh yeah, “vote the ANC out”. Uh huh.

In the more extreme versions we get on N24 and the like, commentators will use terms like “treason” or “a danger to our democracy”, as if we’re rerunning the 2015 American electoral campaign.

There is a more self-aware version of this narrative, which is tailored to those who realise the state is relatively immune to public influence, and who are interested in the alternative.

This story will recognise the grievances of the dissident groups, but “let’s not get carried away” – this will usually be accompanied by criticisms which suggest they may be going too far – Afrikaners shouldn’t try to use America, America should go easy on Pretoria, don’t be too hard on the immigrants, etc., but from the perspective that “we understand”.

The cleverest version of this is from those who will cheer on these movements, because they invariably decorate it with calls to be “based” or whatever, before funnelling you back to the first solution, when any sane plebeian would be looking at their nearest extraparliamentary opposition group and asking “are you actually seizing power from the state, or is this a holding pattern?”

WE

The centre is always just whoever is in power and those who support them. There is one centre that has been in power globally for at least WW1 and definitely since WW2 (at least if you are broadly speaking a Westerner), and the New South Africa is coterminous with this still, even if Trump is complicating the picture a little.

Because we have all been trained on American public discourse, and in a subtler influence, been part of the British Parliamentary system since 1857, we all have learned to participate in political debate. But whether this debate has any utility, and whether it can suck you into the false competition is predicated on a single concept.

“We” need to do abc/xyz. Who is this “we” who is doing things? Certainly not me - I’m not in charge of anyone, and haven’t got the money, charm or guns to change that any time soon.

What is being done when people talk about “we” is to get you to identify with the state, and debate politics as if you are already in parliament, which you will never be. You can debate the shape of any policy at all, but it doesn’t matter - you will never have influence on the state.

Think about it - when you say, “we need to ban abortion/introduce the death penalty/end BEE/change the tax code”, who is “we”? Does the President, the governor of the Reserve Bank, the oligarchs or the DGs of the various ministries include you in any of their discussions? I daresay not.

But you can vote, you say. Okay, well tell me this - how many of your chosen party’s policies reflect your preferences? If they do, would those policies change if your preferences did? Given the limited selection and the dependence on donations for electoral success, I’d say that “we” is the same “we” a rugby fan means when he says “we won the Currie Cup”.

You aren’t in the game.

The principle of the thing

Whatever the contest, the solution always asks you to buy back into the system. Any sensible solution would have to ask whether the state has any less power over you than before you embraced that solution.

For example – you are now off-grid. Do you still have to pay taxes? You own your own company. Do you still get rejected by B2B clients on the basis of their BEE scare requirements for third-party contractors? You work for a security company. Did PSiRA just ignore a rival muscling in on your client because they are unlicensed and openly flouting their connection to a criminal gang because they can threaten admin staff at the regulator? You live in a nice small town. Did the DA just offer title deeds to the clients of a criminal gang who set up a large squatter camp at your doorstep? You leave the country, now you get to watch the West sink into the same quagmire, but now without any of the social support network you had before.

In what of these cases do you have any more power? You are retreating to higher ground, and paying for the privilege to watch the water rise.

Unfortunately, most will still pay for the privilege of being told something soothing, when in fact, we should be asking any organisation we are members of, “do you have a plan for rebuking the total function of the state and any mob or criminal gang who acts on their behalf within the next ten years, or should I go take a long jump off a short pier?”

Admittedly, you can’t just come out and say “we’re going to commit treason and stuff, hey” and get away with it. But if there isn’t at least a visible path to seizing power and overturning state influence over your life, it’s a dead end.

This is not to say stop voting, but one should be voting for the most radial version of one’s interests that is available, not the biggest party that vaguely promises something some indeterminate distance down the road. And then detach all emotion from the act and don’t bother thinking about electoral politics until the next election.

The best thing you can put your energy into is your family, local community, pressure groups, and mutual aid societies.

If the “centre” is so keen on keeping this system together, they can fix it, but letting their press agents whip you into a frenzy for one or another of the governing coalition is just laughable on the face of it.