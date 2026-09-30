We have a big problem with extreme politics, not only in the retardium-rich veins of public discourse, but even in academia. As that old chestnut goes, “one man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter”. There are many others like this. “Genocide” is another such buzzword people like playing with. Fascism, democracy, communism, and so on as well, but these are a lot more complex and fraught - perhaps another time.

Rather than spend a long time diving into the various ways academics try to turn concepts inside-out for their own benefit, I am just going to talk about the commonsense definition of the terms. The difficulty should always come from examining the facts, or from the existence of a genuinely borderline case, not from some deep conceptual feature. If you are having trouble with that, you are doing it wrong.

Terrorism

Terrorism is a great term actually, because it is a unique, yet widely repeated phenomenon. It is not nearly as relativistic and politically partisan a concept as some like to make it out to be; government’s just lie sometimes.

The whole “one man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter” meme can lead to some absurdities

Terrorists are people who do terrorism, have a supporting role in organised groups which commit terrorist acts, or believe that terrorism is a justifiable action. Usually these are rendered “terrorist agent”, “member of a terror group” or “terrorist sympathiser”. So that’s easy.

What’s terrorism then? Well, it isn’t violence, we already have a word for that. It isn’t guerilla warfare either - for some reason, it has been rather rare for anyone to draw that distinction until quite recently. The SACP lawyers who drafted Mandela’s speech at the Rivonia trial in 1963 were quite familiar with this distinction, and in the speech, elaborated a strategy of gradual escalation of tactics, with guerilla warfare placed just above terrorism in terms of moral intensity.

The ANC had, until that point, engaged in a restricted campaign of violent but generally nonlethal sabotage, demonstration and civil disobedience, augmented by coercive tactics to recruit numbers for public demonstrations. But they did not engage in terrorism, at least not yet.

After 63, they shifted to guerilla tactics (famously headed by Chris Hani in the failed Wankie campaign) and several acts of terrorism. Mandela had the deniability of being in prison, though the ANC continued with civilian targeted bombings after he was released and at least nominally in charge.

The various tactical documents, which you can find online, demonstrate the fine distinctions the ANC and their Soviet handlers made between various tactics to manage legitimacy and impact. The “peoples war” tactics (1979-1993) could be seen as a traditional indiscriminately applied revolutionary terror campaign, which gave us the infamous public “necklace” executions. Though in 1987 they retired the practice, because it was hurting their legitimacy (it had become somewhat out of control).

Since the term terrorism was officially used first by the French Revolutionary government, they are worth remembering - the point is to make a gruesome public display of violence to encourage others to behave or react in ways we would wish them to (in their case, a certain revolutionary “virtue”).

That intended reaction doesn’t always mean conformity; it can also just mean general intimidation and demoralisation, it can be to instigate a violent response, it can be to draw out dissidents and justify a harsher approach to them. It can also backfire by radicalising a force one cannot then simply put back in the box, or as both the previous examples illustrate to various extents, run out of control and damage legitimacy.

But even unleashing a self-sustaining reactive phenomenon can be the point - a major strategy accompanying the strike on the Twin Towers in 2001 was the idea of getting the “the snake” (America) to strike the sleeping body (Islamic nations) and wake them up from their neocolonial slumber. A rather effective strategy in many ways.

It is a practice that can be done in service of politics or crime (though the distinction between the Mafia and the state remains a somewhat esoteric one, I’ll concede), and by state- or non-state actors, on behalf of any cause, strategy, idea or purpose.

And to that point, there is a great book by Peter Stiff, called Warfare by Other Means which detailed a couple dozen state-sponsored terror campaigns by the Afrikaner Nationalist regime. They range from attempted coups (Seychelles) to biological weapons testing (Operation Coast) - some are not technically terrorism, but still very interesting - and then a whole lot of actual terror incidents in between, often geared at destabilising the liberation movement, even white liberals, with “implausible deniability” assassinations.

Implausible deniability is when you commit an act which cannot be proved attributable to you, but which is without a doubt yours - covert assassinations of dissidents is often used this way in Russia. Novichok and other exotic methods is explicitly about attracting attention to the matter.

But as to the concept itself, it is a simple triangle - the terrorist inflicts violence on a symbolic victim, whose guilt of any transgression is purely coincidental to its symbolic and psychological function, and the real target is the audience. As a consequence, there is a good argument to be made that terrorism is wrong a priori, in the sense that the victim is generally merely guilty of being an appropriate symbol. Of course, public executions or big theatrical arrests carry a second-order audience function themselves, though this is slightly different, since the “victim” in this case is someone who needs to be “victimised” anyway for the benefit of society.

Point being, it is fairly distinct from regular law enforcement and from guerilla war, which aims to wear down the enemy’s warfighting capacity through numerous small agile strikes.

You can support or excuse terrorism, you can oppose it, but partisanship or the size of the agent does not define it, just shapes its expression.

Genocide

This one is actually pretty straightforward conceptually. The idea is that it is the eradication of an ethnic group. Funny enough, this is the most unambiguous of all the concepts here, and yet it is universally the most contested. That is because a) it is the question with the highest moral stakes, and b) it is seldom ever complete, leaving room for debate over the extent.

Given its power, and the seriousness with which its victims and perpetrators take it, the debate tends not to go over what counts as a genocide (though there is some fighting over historical examples), but what counts as a genocide in progress.

That makes it an issue of facts and counterfactuals. Facts are tough because war is very hard to cover, propaganda can become incoherent or out of control, figures tend to be inflated or suppressed, and war crimes of various magnitudes are common in all wars. Since genocide always happens during a conflict, the main difficulty arises form asking whether it arises as wartime excesses or a distinct policy aim of the war.

That’s the main reason much of the Yugoslav partition wars and the Isreali operation in Gaza have been bickered about for so long. The first, because people are still arguing over whether the extent was significant enough to count, and in the latter case because of the numbers and extent, sure, but also because of the question of intent, which remains ambiguous to some. I am not going into detail on either of these here, but I don’t think either really qualify as genocides. What I will say is that, whatever side of such debate you find yourself on, a worthwhile question to ask yourself is, how would a reasonable person on the other side of the issue have come to their conclusion, and is it necessary to even discuss the “G” question to debate the morality and necessity of the commonly recognised actions taken?

One of the things about a genocide is just how hard it is to do - even the most “successful” modern genocides (Cambodia, Rwanda, Germany, Indonesia) have been incomplete, and took a full-scale, whole-of-society coordination to achieve what they did. For that reason, they are largely unmissable. The Turkish nationbuilding genocides of their ethnic minorities (Armenians, Kurds, Greeks) overlap to some extent with ethnic cleansing operations (clearing people out of a given area), and make it difficult to properly categorise some of it.

One of the more curious phenomena to me is impotent intent - when an organisation genuinely and unambiguously desires a genocide, initiates an operation, but has not the slightest capacity to carry it out. On two separate occasions, the ANC attempted to instigate a genocide. Both of these failed so totally that one did not even draw a single drop of blood, and the other is routinely shuffled in among regular crime data.

The first, in 1971, was called Operation J. Oliver Tambo and his band of merry men set of for Moscow to get organised for an amphibious assault on the Eastern Cape coastline with a ship heading out from Somalia. The idea was to mimic the most atypical genocide in history - Zanzibar. Over there, the Arab overlords were completely wiped out and all buried in mass graves, but the way it began was with a small skirmish, which soon spiralled into a loss of public order, a security retreat, and then total rout and butchery. No sustained war effort, no massive invasion, just a small band setting light to some very dry grass. Very very unusual.

The ANC prepared the ground with genocidal pamphleteering, and then the boat’s engine failed so badly it had to be towed into port in Tanzania and scrapped. So much for that.

The second attempt comes from Operation Vula, the main military push after the start of the People’s War. Tactical documents from the mid-80s declare all whites to be designated as combatants, and therefore legitimate targets, because any of them could be called up as reservists. They proposed burning every farm and massacring every white family until they could besiege the cities into submission.

Clearly, that failed rather badly. The kommando system was very good, and in fact, more farm murders happened after the end of apartheid than before. But we’re still here, keeping the big leaky tent from collapsing.

Nobody serious really thinks whites are suffering a genocide in South Africa. But what is generally in question is whether there is a risk thereof. And even if the risk of an actual genocide is low, there is always the question of lesser phenomena which are also, to put it mildly, not good.

Ethnic cleansing

Here is a cleaner and less emotionally absolute concept - ethnic cleansing. Perhaps we can call it population displacement if you like (a rose by any name and all that), but it is one question that is a little easier to determine - any attempt to reduce or eliminate the presence of some ethnic group from a designated area.

Apartheid’s institutional implements infamously did a fair bit of ethnic cleansing here and there, as have a lot of states in the 20th century. By some measures around 2m people were removed from designated white areas over the course of the 20th century, which is not at all a small number, though how much of that figure strictly counts as ethnic cleansing is a conceptual problem - when do you count it as squatting or overstaying a tenancy, and when do you count it as dispossession?

I am going to leave aside the actual calculation of this, because this short essay is simply a short note on discursive clarity in contentious concepts, but I want to just briefly point out that dealing with mass migration in cases of conflict spillover or fluctuating periods of immigration enforcement (in the case of other countries) does make the above question a live question, and so it is didactic that I should raise this point: it is not at all clear whether the connotations of “ethnic cleansing” always coincide with the strict denotative content of a term like “population displacement”, and reasonably, this becomes a matter of circumstance, desert, and partisanship.

Here I am going to take an empirical detour into the present, because one of my mutuals on X came up with a rather nice little formula regarding the effects of Employment Equity and Black Economic Empowerment, two of the three pillars of the black nationalist order in South Africa (the third being land reform). BEE has been proven essential to the enforcement of EE, hence my pedantic inclusion of it. My recent poking about in the literature showed that EE targets were largely ignored until 2003.

“Kerm” (or @_kermit55 on X) posted the following describing the progressive dynamics of the upper limits on white employment in the workplace:

Let me explain why this is equivalent to ethnic cleansing:

1. By 2030 companies will be fined up to 10% of revenues if they don’t meet targets

2. They can be fined repeatedly for non compliance

3. Targets limit white males at 4% for entry level positions

4. Firstly, companies will need to fire employees to meet this target

5. Secondly, it will be almost impossible for new entrants to enter the market as most companies will already be over their targets

6. New entrants will compete against those who were fired

7. This will accelerate emigration of white population reducing their national % further

8. This is circular as 4% will be reduced to reflect lower population representation

9. Process will repeat until 4% reduces to 3%, again to 2% etc.

10. Steady state will only be achieved when population is 0% of total population

11. It will be illegal to hire any white employees

Kerm then appended a neat little bit of AI-assisted mathematics to describe the process, and you can see it in the thread here. Suffice it to say, the “frog boiling” analogy which has become a widely-shared quote of Cyril Ramaphosa from the 1990s is bourn out by the numbers.