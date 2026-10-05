Operation Vulindlela is perhaps the biggest infrastructure project in South Africa’s history since 1994. It is also being overseen by a whole batch of established business interest tied together by common interests and social contact. These elites have secured the power to set policy, deploy their own staff into the civil service at taxpayer expense, an…
The Empire Strikes Back
How Rothschild Capital SA returned SA’s permanent oligarchy to the driving seat after Zuma
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