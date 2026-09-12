In 2014, a fringe organisation called the Ubuntu Party received around 8000 votes, pushing simultaneously the abolition of the central bank, while also calling for the most maximalist free-stuff policy ever seen, with the end goal of abolishing government, money and property. This utopian vision was enunciated under the label of “Ubuntu contributionism”…
The rise and fall of the highveld Tswana
The least-appreciated of the South African population groups is also arguably the one that came closest to birthing a full civilisation
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Marhobane to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.