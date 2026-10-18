This is an old essay I had knocking about which I first published on my defunct publication series PRISM earlier this year. I added a few light touches here and there before releasing it, but it is largely the same animal.
A forgotten term these days is the notion of Trusteeship. It carries no great power today, because it lacks the barbed edges of outri…
Trusteeship and the ideology of Empire
The idea may be a dead letter, but it elucidates a common ground between progressive and conservative governing strategy in the West
This is an old essay I had knocking about which I first published on my defunct publication series PRISM earlier this year. I added a few light touches here and there before releasing it, but it is largely the same animal.
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