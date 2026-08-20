For most of the existence of South Africa, it has been broadly accepted that Shaka kaSenzangakhona was responsible for a hugely disruptive military campaign that scattered thousands of people across the highveld and westward into the Cape. This war for Zulu unification and state formation is still generally known as the Mfecane, or the “crushing”, and i…
What was the Mfecane exactly?
A 1980s academic debate has been percolating into public consciousness, and people are now torn between complete denialism and a narrative of maximalist genocide
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