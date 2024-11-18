Marhobane
The elite’s 12-year plan to merge the DA and ANC, and how it went wrong
For over 100 years, trans-Atlantic elites have pursued a certain vision. And just as that vision finally swam into view, it dissipated.
Jul 30
•
Robert Duigan
Mkhwanazi vs… Ramaphosa?
How factional alignments explain reactions to Mkhwanazi’s SAPS corruption bombshell, and how the DA can benefit
Jul 8
•
Robert Duigan
May 2025
The Invisible Chokepoint
As East and West start to eye strategic maritime passages, there is a distinct absence of attention to the Cape. But that cannot last forever.
May 10
•
Robert Duigan
February 2025
The Road to Partition Pt. 2: “Show me the animal”
Why the Volkstaat movement needs to stop looking for recognition, and start building
Feb 22
•
Robert Duigan
The road to partition
How America can establish a new logic of power in the African subcontinent
Feb 11
•
Robert Duigan
January 2025
Boiling point
Expropriation without compensation is coming. Read this carefully.
Jan 24
•
Robert Duigan
November 2024
This week's articles
Most of my writing has been on the Cape Independent, and so I thought I'd catch you all up.
Nov 18, 2024
•
Robert Duigan
September 2024
The Afrikaner veto and the Fourth Dispensation
How Solidariteit has revitalised a forgotten Dutch political theory for the new South African order
Sep 18, 2024
•
Robert Duigan
July 2024
Infinite deadlock: how the ANC will win again
The DA has been successfully neutered, the EFF are facing jail, and Zuma is both irreplaceable, and facing old age. The ANC will soon have no…
Jul 13, 2024
•
Robert Duigan
A trimtab intervention for fixing the state of South Africa's transport infrastructure
Roads and rail have both been declining, not just since the ANC took power, but to some extent since 1977. But the policy which started this trend can…
Jul 13, 2024
•
Robert Duigan
May 2024
The significance of the Afrikanerverklaring
While apparently nebulous, it is a vital step toward autonomy
May 6, 2024
•
Robert Duigan
April 2024
Fixing South Africa
Post-colonialism from a right-wing perspective
Apr 26, 2024
•
Robert Duigan
